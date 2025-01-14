Head coach JJ Redick said Monday that Vanderbilt (foot) won't return to the lineup this week, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
While Redick notes Vanderbilt is progressing well and getting closer to returning from foot surgery, the forward will not be available until sometime next week at the earliest. Until the 25-year-old is ready to rejoin Los Angeles' rotation, Dorian Finney-Smith and Max Christie should continue occupying significant roles for the Lakers.
