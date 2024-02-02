Vanderbilt won't return to Thursday's contest against the Celtics due to right foot soreness, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Vanderbilt was making his first start since Dec. 31, but an injury will force him to sit the rest of the contest. He ends Thursday's contest with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 16 minutes. Expect Rui Hachimura to see an uptick in minutes the rest of the way, as he started the second half in Vanderbilt's place.