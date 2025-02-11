Vanderbilt chipped in zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes during Monday's 132-113 win over Utah.

Vanderbilt usually gets the job done for the Lakers on the defensive side of the floor, which is his strength. The veteran forward didn't make an impact on either end of the floor in Monday's blowout win against the Jazz, as he failed to score and finished with two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes, making it his worst performance since returning to the lineup for Los Angeles on Jan. 25.