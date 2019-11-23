Lakers' JaVale McGee: Adds eight points
McGee tallied eight points (4-9 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in Friday's 130-127 win against the Thunder.
Although he has started every game this season, McGee is only playing 16.7 minutes per game as the Lakers have routinely turned to Dwight Howard off the bench at critical junctures in games. Howard's 20.3 minutes-per-game average is essentially handicapping both players from being primary fantasy starters, but there's enough opportunities in deeper leagues for McGee to be of some use, particularly in the rebounds category (6.1 per-game average).
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Plays just 15 minutes Sunday•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Delivers strong double-double•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Only 11 minutes in victory•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Aggressive in the paint•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Plays just 12 minutes Friday•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...