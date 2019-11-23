McGee tallied eight points (4-9 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in Friday's 130-127 win against the Thunder.

Although he has started every game this season, McGee is only playing 16.7 minutes per game as the Lakers have routinely turned to Dwight Howard off the bench at critical junctures in games. Howard's 20.3 minutes-per-game average is essentially handicapping both players from being primary fantasy starters, but there's enough opportunities in deeper leagues for McGee to be of some use, particularly in the rebounds category (6.1 per-game average).