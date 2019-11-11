Lakers' JaVale McGee: Aggressive in the paint
McGee finished with 10 points (5-11 FG) and four rebounds over 14 minutes during the Lakers' 113-104 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.
McGee's 11 field-goal attempts marked a season-high in the category for the big man. While the 31-year-old starter only saw 14 minutes of floor time, he still found a way to imprint his mark on the game, as he was one of five Lakers players that posted double-digit scoring totals, and was one of just two that finished with a positive plus-minus.
