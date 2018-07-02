Lakers' JaVale McGee: Agrees to deal with Lakers

McGee agreed to a one-year contract with the Lakers on Sunday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

After playing a key role for the Warriors in the NBA Finals just over a month ago, McGee will join the man he beat, LeBron James, on the new-look Lakers. While McGee proved he could be effective on both ends of the floor in limited minutes on the Warriors, it's unclear whether or not he will get the same opportunities in Los Angeles as he fights with rookie Moritz Wagner and potentially Julius Randle for minutes in the frontcourt.