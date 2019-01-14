McGee tallied just two points (1-3 FG), eight rebounds and one block across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 101-95 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.

McGee turned in his usual solid performance on the boards, but he was a near non-factor on the scoreboard for the second straight game. The 30-year-old has now scored in single digits in four of the last five contests overall, a departure from the steady supply of double-digit tallies he's been offering much of the season. Unusually poor shooting has especially been to blame the last two games, as McGee has gone just 3-for-11 (21.4 percent) from the field over that span.