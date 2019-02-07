Lakers' JaVale McGee: Back in starting five
McGee will start Thursday's game against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
With Ivica Zubac on the move to the Clippers, McGee will slide back into the starting role over veteran Tyson Chandler. McGee has been coming off the bench since mid-January, and he should see more than the 16.1 minutes per game he's averaged over the last 10 contests.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Big double-double Tuesday•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Outplayed by Zubac again•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Falls just short of double-double•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Double-doubles off bench in loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Plays well in move to bench•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...