McGee will start Thursday's game against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.

With Ivica Zubac on the move to the Clippers, McGee will slide back into the starting role over veteran Tyson Chandler. McGee has been coming off the bench since mid-January, and he should see more than the 16.1 minutes per game he's averaged over the last 10 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories