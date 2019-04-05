McGee furnished eight points (4-8 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 21 minutes in the Lakers' 108-90 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

McGee was more subdued on the offensive end than in recent games, but he still managed at least a 50.0 percent success rate from the field for the fourth straight contest. Moreover, the veteran generated what was his seventh double-digit rebounding effort of the last nine games while logging multiple swats for the seventh time during that span as well. With the Lakers missing multiple front-line players the rest of the way, McGee figures to continue holding down a sizable role for the last three games of the campaign.

