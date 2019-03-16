McGee finished with 20 points (10-16 FG), 13 rebounds, three blocks and a steal over 30 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Pistons on Friday.

McGee produced one of his best games of the season in Friday's loss. It was his sixth consecutive start, and he's averaged 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in his previous five. McGee has double-double potential every night, but his upside isn't very high. His big night was in part fueled by the absence of LeBron James (rest).