Lakers' JaVale McGee: Big double-double Tuesday
McGee tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to the 76ers.
McGee returned to early season form Tuesday, delivering just his second double-double since early December. Ivica Zubac had been outplaying McGee but with Joel Embiid dominating inside, McGee was needed to provide at least some resistance. Despite fluctuating minutes over the past few weeks, McGee is still a borderline standard league player and hopefully, the return of LeBron James (groin) will have a positive impact on his overall value.
