Lakers' JaVale McGee: Blocks five shots Tuesday

McGee finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason loss to Denver.

After a strong first outing for the Lakers, McGee was able to back that up with another impressive performance Tuesday. He led the team in scoring for the second consecutive game while adding five blocks and stellar efficiency. Despite the sexy numbers, McGee's ceiling is limited due to his inability to play big minutes. That being said, he has shown he can put up some low-end standard league production in just 20 minutes and should be viewed as a nice late-round target.