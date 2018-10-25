Lakers' JaVale McGee: Blocks four shots in 25 minutes
McGee tallied 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 victory over Phoenix.
The hype is real. McGee turned in another gem Wednesday, scoring a season-high 20 points while adding another four blocked shots. McGee has been nothing short of spectacular to begin the season, currently averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks in just 24 minutes per game. Whether or not these numbers are sustainable remains to be seen but at this early stage, he needs to be owned in all leagues.
