Lakers' JaVale McGee: Blocks six shots in victory
McGee contributed eight points (4-6 FG), six blocks and four rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 win over the Pelicans.
The six blocks tie his season-high. McGee is producing top 125 value in nine-category leagues because of his ability to rack up those blocks, in addition to his strong 64.8 percent shooting from the field, and lack of turnovers. The 32-year old is an option for fantasy teams that are desperate for blocks and field-goal percentage, but he'll provide little to fantasy rosters other than that.
