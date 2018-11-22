McGee totaled 12 points (6-6 FG), five rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 victory over the Lakers.

After failing to block a shot in either of his two previous games, McGee collected three swats Wednesday to go with 12 points. Since the arrival of Tyson Chandler, McGee has seen his playing time reduced ever so slightly. After a hot start to the season, his value has also taken a hit, although he remains a standard league player, due primarily to his shot-blocking and high efficiency.