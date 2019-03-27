Lakers' JaVale McGee: Churns out another double-double
McGee totaled 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 124-106 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.
McGee's late-season surge has been a blessing for fantasy owners at such a critical juncture of their season. The 31-year-old has been nothing short of dominant in his last three games, beginning with his memorable 33-point, 20-rebound double-double against the Nets last Friday that also included six blocks. McGee has followed that up with averages of 18.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 4.5 blocks and 1.5 steals over the subsequent pair of contests while logging just over 30 minutes across the two games. Whether his playing time will be tapered down over the final two weeks of the season remains to be seen, but McGee's current level of production vaults him into elite status across all formats temporarily.
