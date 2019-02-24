Lakers' JaVale McGee: Comes up small in loss
McGee totaled 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and a block over 16 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Pelicans on Saturday.
McGee got the start at center but played only 16 minutes as the Lakers played small ball for most of the game. McGee's inability to create his own shot and his fluctuating rebound totals make him a player to avoid outside of deeper leagues.
