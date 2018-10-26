Lakers' JaVale McGee: Continues producing in win
McGee mustered 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 121-114 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.
The veteran big man continues to be one of the pleasant fantasy surprises in the early going, as he's proving highly capable of churning out consistent production with a starter's allotment of minutes. That's something that was rightfully in doubt coming into the season, given that McGee had mostly made his bones as an effective complementary option off the bench with minutes in the mid-teens at various stops over the last several campaigns. The 30-year-old has now played between 26 and 32 minutes in his last three contests, and he now has back-to-back 20-point efforts. Coupled with his consistent work on the boards -- McGee has no fewer than six and as many as eight rebounds in each of his five games thus far -- the veteran big man's fantasy stock is firmly on an upswing.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Blocks four shots in 25 minutes•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Fouls out after strong effort•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Records five blocks in Saturday's loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Excels in season-opening start•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Racks up 14 points in start•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Blocks five shots Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times