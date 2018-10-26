McGee mustered 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 121-114 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

The veteran big man continues to be one of the pleasant fantasy surprises in the early going, as he's proving highly capable of churning out consistent production with a starter's allotment of minutes. That's something that was rightfully in doubt coming into the season, given that McGee had mostly made his bones as an effective complementary option off the bench with minutes in the mid-teens at various stops over the last several campaigns. The 30-year-old has now played between 26 and 32 minutes in his last three contests, and he now has back-to-back 20-point efforts. Coupled with his consistent work on the boards -- McGee has no fewer than six and as many as eight rebounds in each of his five games thus far -- the veteran big man's fantasy stock is firmly on an upswing.