Lakers' JaVale McGee: Contributes 10 points, eight rebounds Saturday
McGee posted 10 points (5-6 FG), eight rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 22 minutes in Saturday's 101-86 win over the Kings.
Unfortunately, what's good for the Lakers isn't necessarily great for McGee's fantasy production. The addition of Tyson Chandler has eaten into McGee's totals but has provided a solid one-two punch inside that the Lakers have lacked. The residual effect will no doubt assist the rest of the team, but not McGee. Chandler is also arguably the better defensive player, and his presence should be a cause for concern for McGee owners moving forward.
