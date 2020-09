McGee could come off the bench for Sunday's Game 2 against the Nuggets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

McGee was back in the starting five for Game 1 against the Nuggets after seeing a reduction in role in the previous series against the Rockets. However, McGee was ineffective, racking up just one block in 11 minutes. He was outplayed by Dwight Howard, and coach Frank Vogel has hinted that it's possible Howard gets the nod at center for Game 2.