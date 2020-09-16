Coach Frank Vogel noted that the Lakers will "return to form" with how they play during the upcoming series against the Nuggets, suggesting McGee could revert to his starter status Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Against the small-ball Rockets in Round 2, coach Vogel deployed Markeiff Morris and Anthony Davis at center often, and McGee only played more than eight minutes once in the series. However, considering the size the Nuggets have, McGee could re-join the starting five and see his role increase.