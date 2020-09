McGee was limited to just eight minutes in Sunday's Game 2 against Houston due to a sore right ankle, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

McGee tweaked the ankle during the second quarter and was ruled out for the game early in the second half. The big man should be considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 3 until further notice. If McGee were to sit, Dwight Howard -- who did not play in Game 2 -- could re-enter the rotation.