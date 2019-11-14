McGee had 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists during Wednesday's 120-94 win over the Warriors.

McGee took advantage of Anthony Davis' absence to deliver his best scoring output of the season. His numbers should decrease if Davis returns to the starting unit Friday against the Kings, but McGee has been playing at a decent level in recent weeks -- he has scored at least 10 points in four of his last five appearances.