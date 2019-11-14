Lakers' JaVale McGee: Delivers strong double-double
McGee had 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists during Wednesday's 120-94 win over the Warriors.
McGee took advantage of Anthony Davis' absence to deliver his best scoring output of the season. His numbers should decrease if Davis returns to the starting unit Friday against the Kings, but McGee has been playing at a decent level in recent weeks -- he has scored at least 10 points in four of his last five appearances.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Only 11 minutes in victory•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Aggressive in the paint•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Plays just 12 minutes Friday•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Improved performance in blowout•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Overshadowed by Howard in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...