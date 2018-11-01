McGee managed 16 points (8-15 FG), 15 rebounds, five blocks, two steals, and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 victory over Dallas.

The McGee fairytale continued Wednesday as he produced a big double-double to go with five more blocked shots. He has arguably been the story of the season so far, eclipsing even his biggest fans expectations. Not only are the numbers there, but he is also seeing plenty of court time on a nightly basis, something that was thought near to impossible in the past. Those who have him on their rosters are going to find it hard to trade him away, not only because of the concern of a rapid drop-off but because he is simply too much fun to have at the moment. Recommended action is to just sit back and enjoy the ride.