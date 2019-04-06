McGee totaled 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks across 26 minutes in the Lakers' win over the Clippers on Friday.

McGee turned in another double-double and swatted three shots in Friday's win. Over his last nine games, McGee has averaged 17.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.9 blocks, making him an appealing daily option with an affordable price point.