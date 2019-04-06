Lakers' JaVale McGee: Double-doubles in win
McGee totaled 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks across 26 minutes in the Lakers' win over the Clippers on Friday.
McGee turned in another double-double and swatted three shots in Friday's win. Over his last nine games, McGee has averaged 17.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.9 blocks, making him an appealing daily option with an affordable price point.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Bangs the boards in loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Massive double-double in win•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Stellar late-season run continues•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Churns out another double-double•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Stellar production continues•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Has career night in loss•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...