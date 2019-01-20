Lakers' JaVale McGee: Double-doubles off bench in loss
McGee generated 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in the Lakers' 138-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
McGee came through with an ultra-efficient effort off the bench, ultimately leading the team in rebounds in the process. The big man has ceded starts to veteran Tyson Chandler the last two games, but he was able to still see a decent allotment of minutes off the bench Saturday in part due to the contest going into overtime. The 31-year-old's value will be hard to gauge on a night-to-night basis as long as he's on the second unit, however.
