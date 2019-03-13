Lakers' JaVale McGee: Ekes out double-double in win
McGee scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Bulls.
It's the veteran center's first double-double in just over a month, and his seventh of the season -- his best total since 2011-12. McGee has proven this year he still has something left in the tank, but outside of his blocks, the 31-year-old's overall fantasy contributions remain somewhat modest.
