McGee scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Bulls.

It's the veteran center's first double-double in just over a month, and his seventh of the season -- his best total since 2011-12. McGee has proven this year he still has something left in the tank, but outside of his blocks, the 31-year-old's overall fantasy contributions remain somewhat modest.