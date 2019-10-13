McGee compiled nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and two blocks in 14 minutes during Saturday's 91-77 preseason loss to Brooklyn.

McGee played just 14 minutes off the bench Saturday but would appear as though he could begin the season as the starting center. Anthony Davis (thumb) also left this game early and if he is forced to miss additional time, more playing time could open up for McGee. Much like the center rotation in Brooklyn, both McGee and Dwight Howard figure to split the minutes. Despite this fact, McGee is likely going to be the center to have on most rosters given his existing relationship with a number of the roster. He is also an elite shot-blocker, something Howard is no longer capable of.