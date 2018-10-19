McGee compiled 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 22 minutes in the Lakers' 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The veteran big man had looked impressive throughout the preseason, and he encouragingly carried that momentum over into Thursday's opener. McGee helped corral Jusuf Nurkic into some foul trouble while also serving as a solid source of both scoring and rebounding in a relatively modest amount of time on the court. The 2008 first-round pick hasn't averaged over 20 minutes per game since the 2011-12 campaign, but he could be in for such an allotment in his first Lakers season. In turn, that would give him an opportunity to serve as a viable fantasy option outside of just very deep formats for the first time in multiple seasons. He'll look to build on Thursday's strong effort against the Rockets on Saturday.