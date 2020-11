McGee will exercise his $4.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

McGee was unlikely to find more money elsewhere, so it was expected that he would exercise the option and return to the Lakers. The big man fell out of favor during the playoffs, but if Los Angeles doesn't bring back Dwight Howard -- or find a suitable replacement -- McGee could find himself back in a starting role next to Anthony Davis.