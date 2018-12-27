McGee (illness) is not expected to play Thursday against the Kings, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

When asked if McGee would see the floor, coach Luke Walton responded, "probably not." Assuming that's the case, Ivica Zubac should continue starting. Over the past three games, he's averaged 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.0 assists.