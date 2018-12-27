Lakers' JaVale McGee: Expected to be sidelined
McGee (illness) is not expected to play Thursday against the Kings, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
When asked if McGee would see the floor, coach Luke Walton responded, "probably not." Assuming that's the case, Ivica Zubac should continue starting. Over the past three games, he's averaged 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.0 assists.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...