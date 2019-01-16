Lakers' JaVale McGee: Expected to come off bench
McGee is likely to come off the bench Tuesday against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
McGee has started every game he's appeared in this season. But with the Lakers losing seven of the past 10, it appears coach Luke Walton is looking for a change. Tyson Chandler is expected to start.
