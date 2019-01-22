McGee contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes off the bench Monday in the Lakers' 130-111 loss to the Warriors.

Both McGee and Ivica Zubac (18 points, four boards in 21 minutes) were productive off the bench while starting center Tyson Chandler handled only eight minutes. Chandler hasn't been especially productive since his move to the top unit, so it's possible that McGee or Zubac gets a look in that role as soon as Thursday against Timberwolves. Until there's more clarity in the minutes distribution between the three centers, however, it may be difficult to count on McGee consistently flirting with double-doubles.