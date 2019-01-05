Lakers' JaVale McGee: Flirts with double-double in loss
McGee recorded 18 points (9-14 FG), nine rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Friday's 119-112 loss to the Knicks.
McGee had an efficient night of shooting on Friday despite the loss, and it appears that the illness that sidelined him for seven games is behind him. Both Tyson Chandler and Ivica Zubac faded into the woodwork in this game, so it appears coach Luke Walton has his favorite choice under the basket once again, at least for the time being.
