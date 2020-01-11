Lakers' JaVale McGee: Foul trouble cruels opportunity
McGee totaled nine points, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 129-114 victory over the Mavericks.
McGee struggled with foul issues throughout the game, limiting what could have been a productive night. With Anthony Davis (back) ruled out, there were potentially more minutes on offer; however, both he and Dwight Howard failed to capitalize. The Lakers will back up against the Thunder on Saturday and if Davis is once again sidelined, McGee could be a sneaky play if you need blocks and rebounds.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.