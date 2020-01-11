McGee totaled nine points, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 129-114 victory over the Mavericks.

McGee struggled with foul issues throughout the game, limiting what could have been a productive night. With Anthony Davis (back) ruled out, there were potentially more minutes on offer; however, both he and Dwight Howard failed to capitalize. The Lakers will back up against the Thunder on Saturday and if Davis is once again sidelined, McGee could be a sneaky play if you need blocks and rebounds.