Lakers' JaVale McGee: Fouls out after strong effort
McGee totaled 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes before fouling out of the Lakers' 143-142 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.
Despite ultimately falling victim to the ref's whistle, McGee was able to generate his third solid effort in as many games to open the season as the Lakers' starter at the five. The veteran big man has scored between 13 and 16 points and hauled in between six and eight rebounds in each contest thus far, while also posting an impressive nine blocks overall. Although his minutes figure to continue to be limited to the mid-20s at most on the majority of nights, McGee is proving capable of consistently offering solid multi-category fantasy production in the early going.
