Lakers' JaVale McGee: Grabs 12 boards in return
McGee had eight points (4-8 FG) and 12 rebounds in Sunday's win over the Kings.
The bigger news for McGee is it marked his return from a seven-game absence due to a bout with pneumonia. The Nevada product was back in the starting lineup at center, which pushed Ivica Zubac back to the bench. McGee also contributed two steals, an assist and a block.
