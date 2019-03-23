McGee finished with 33 points (15-20 FG, 3-7 FT), 20 rebounds, six blocks, and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-106 loss to the Nets.

McGee went off Friday, recording career-high numbers in both scoring and rebounding. Center's against the Nets tend to have big nights but this was certainly unexpected from a player who had been indifferent of late. The six blocks were also one short of his season-high which he set all the way back on November 26. McGee has played at least 30 minutes in three of his past four games and if he was dropped in your league, is certainly worth a speculative pickup to see if he can keep things going.