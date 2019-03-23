Lakers' JaVale McGee: Has career-night in loss
McGee finished with 33 points (15-20 FG, 3-7 FT), 20 rebounds, six blocks, and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-106 loss to the Nets.
McGee went off Friday, recording career-high numbers in both scoring and rebounding. Center's against the Nets tend to have big nights but this was certainly unexpected from a player who had been indifferent of late. The six blocks were also one short of his season-high which he set all the way back on November 26. McGee has played at least 30 minutes in three of his past four games and if he was dropped in your league, is certainly worth a speculative pickup to see if he can keep things going.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Big double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Ekes out double-double in win•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Productive on scoreboard in loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Minimal impact in starting role•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Joins starting five•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Perfect from the field Saturday•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.