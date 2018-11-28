McGee collected just two points, four blocks, two rebounds, and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 loss to Denver.

McGee saw just 15 minutes of playing time during Tuesday's big loss, scoring a meagre two points. McGee has seen his role reduce slightly since the arrival of Tyson Chandler but is still managing to block shots at an elite level. His four blocks here brought his total across the last four games to 16. He is a borderline standard league player with a huge upside in blocks and field-goal percentage, albeit on low volume.