Lakers' JaVale McGee: Has four blocks in 15 minutes
McGee collected just two points, four blocks, two rebounds, and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 loss to Denver.
McGee saw just 15 minutes of playing time during Tuesday's big loss, scoring a meagre two points. McGee has seen his role reduce slightly since the arrival of Tyson Chandler but is still managing to block shots at an elite level. His four blocks here brought his total across the last four games to 16. He is a borderline standard league player with a huge upside in blocks and field-goal percentage, albeit on low volume.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Records seven blocks Sunday•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Blocks three shots Wednesday•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Hits 20-point mark in win•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Contributes 10 points, eight rebounds Saturday•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Racks up 16 points in win•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Productive in win•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country