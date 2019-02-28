McGee will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

McGee will be replaced by Rajon Rondo in the starting lineup Wednesday. The veteran center's started the past six games and will likely return to the starting lineup in the future. In 53 games this year, McGee's averaging 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 21.5 minutes.