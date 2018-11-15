McGee managed 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 24 minutes in the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The veteran big man continues to thrive with the extended opportunity that his starting center job affords him. McGee is averaging career highs in points (14.1) and blocks (2.9), while his current rebounding average (7.1) is his best figure in that category since the 2011-12 season. Factoring in Wednesday's tally, McGee has scored in double digits in four of six November games, and he's managed to haul in between six and nine rebounds in four contests during the current month as well. Moreover, with another two stuffs Wednesday, he's now recorded multiple blocks in three consecutive games.