Lakers' JaVale McGee: Improved performance in blowout
McGee ended with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 victory over the Grizzlies.
McGee played 29 minutes in Tuesday's comfortable victory, 10 minutes more than Dwight Howard. His production was modest at best but the playing time is encouraging. Many have written him off from a fantasy perspective and that may well be the case. However, he might be worth sitting on for at least another game or two, to see if he can carry this momentum forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...