McGee ended with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 victory over the Grizzlies.

McGee played 29 minutes in Tuesday's comfortable victory, 10 minutes more than Dwight Howard. His production was modest at best but the playing time is encouraging. Many have written him off from a fantasy perspective and that may well be the case. However, he might be worth sitting on for at least another game or two, to see if he can carry this momentum forward.