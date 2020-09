McGee tallied just one block with no other stats in 11 minutes during Friday's 126-114 Game 1 victory over the Nuggets.

McGee was back in the starting lineup for the Lakers after barely seeing the floor during their second-round series victory over the Rockets. Despite the upgrade, McGee failed to score and was basically a non-factor. He is likely to remain in the starting lineup, though he is not someone to target in DFS based on this performance.