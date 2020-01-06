McGee finished with nine points, six blocks and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 victory over Detroit.

McGee blocked a season-high six shots Sunday, contributing to the Lakers total of 20. After a breakout season in 2018-19, McGee has certainly been impacted by the arrival of Anthony Davis and is now more of a blocks streamer in standard leagues. Over the past 11 games, McGee is averaging almost three swats per contest. This puts him in elite company and if you need a boost in blocks, McGee could be your man.