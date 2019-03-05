Lakers' JaVale McGee: Joins starting five
McGee will start Monday's game against the Clippers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
McGee will enter the starting lineup after Brandon Ingram was ruled out with a shoulder issue. McGee is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 block in his previous six contests as a starter.
