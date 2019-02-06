McGee scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and tallied four rebounds along with a steal across 15 minutes Tuesday against the Pacers.

Although McGee put together a strong scoring performance, it wouldn't matter much in a blowout loss at Indiana. The 31-year-old has totaled double-digits in three of his previous five contests, however, and he's averaging 11.6 points along with 5.6 rebounds while shooting 67.6 percent from the field over that span.

