Lakers' JaVale McGee: Leads bench with 16 points
McGee scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and tallied four rebounds along with a steal across 15 minutes Tuesday against the Pacers.
Although McGee put together a strong scoring performance, it wouldn't matter much in a blowout loss at Indiana. The 31-year-old has totaled double-digits in three of his previous five contests, however, and he's averaging 11.6 points along with 5.6 rebounds while shooting 67.6 percent from the field over that span.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Big double-double Tuesday•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Outplayed by Zubac again•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Falls just short of double-double•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Double-doubles off bench in loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Plays well in move to bench•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Will come off bench•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...