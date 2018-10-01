Lakers' JaVale McGee: Leads team in scoring Sunday
McGee recorded 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and a block across 20 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Unexpectedly, McGee was a go-to option on offense for the new-look Lakers. He may not see 10-plus shots per game on a regular basis, but clearly has developed chemistry with Rajon Rondo and LeBron James as a target around the basket. It's possible he squeaks into fantasy relevance this season after averaging 4.8 points, 2.6 boards and almost a block in 9.5 minutes per tilt for the Warriors last year.
