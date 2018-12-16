Lakers' JaVale McGee: Listed as starter
McGee (illness) is listed as the starter ahead of Saturday's game against the Hornets.
McGee was a game-time call due to an illness, but he'll give it a go. It's possible his minutes won't be as high as usual, which could prompt Tyson Chandler to see more time.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Questionable with illness•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Records double-double in win•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Has four blocks in 15 minutes•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Records seven blocks Sunday•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Blocks three shots Wednesday•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Hits 20-point mark in win•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...