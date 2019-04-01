Lakers' JaVale McGee: Massive double-double in win
McGee tallied 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 130-102 win over the Pelicans.
McGee's minutes and production has fluctuated wildly all season, but he's currently enjoying one of his upward-trending periods as one of the few core pieces left standing for the lottery-bound Lakers. Since mid-March, McGee is averaging 17.4 points (on 65.7 percent shooting from the field), 13.0 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 1.0 steal in 29.7 minutes per game over a stretch of nine contests. With the Lakers set for a four-game week, McGee looks like a must-start player.
