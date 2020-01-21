Lakers' JaVale McGee: Matches season high in loss
McGee had 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five boards and three blocks in 18 minutes against the Celtics on Monday.
McGee matched a season high in points despite the return of Anthony Davis to the floor. He scored in double figures for the second time in his last three games, but wasn't his usual productive self on the glass. He'll face the Knicks on Wednesday.
